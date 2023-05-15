CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released information of multiple alleged harassment incidents that met the requirements of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

According to a news release from the department, officials said that the university was made aware of multiple incidents of alleged harassment both on campus and off campus on Monday. The incidents met the elements of “domestic violence and stalking per the Clery Act.”

Officials said the alleged incidents were reported to have occurred starting in April and continuing in May in Amarillo and at an apartment complex in Canyon.

According to the release, the act is a federal law that requires institutions of higher education to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses.