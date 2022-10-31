CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M College of Engineering held its “Punkin Chunkin” event today.

The event aims to give students the opportunity to design powered launchers and use them to throw pumpkins at targets showcasing their engineering work.

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering Vinu Unnikrishnan said the event is usually dedicated to engineering students, but this year some high school students were also included.

“Wonderful, in my class, the students had to go through a bunch of processes they have to finalize the design, prepare the material, the content of materials, and the cost involved. They have to fall within a certain cost range,” said Unnikrishnan.

The professor adds that the goal of the activity is to show students how to apply engineering skills to create real-life applications.