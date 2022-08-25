CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Art faculty members at West Texas A&M University recently released information regarding the department’s upcoming “How We Spent Our Summer” exhibition, which is scheduled to open Thursday.

According to a news release from the university, the exhibition displays various art pieces from faculty members, including experimental video art, ephemeral sculpture, painting, drawing and printmaking. The show will hang in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in the Mary Moody Northen Hall on the Canyon campus of the university through Sept. 27.

“The art program starts every school year with an exhibition of recent work by the faculty to show what they have been up to and set an example to our students that we practice what we preach,” Jon Revett, the art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts at West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “The title of the exhibit alludes to the fact that the majority of this work was indeed made over the summer, as the faculty often uses this time to work on their own studio practices.”

According to the release, the gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays.