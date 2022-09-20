CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During its Homecoming Week festivities, officials with West Texas A&M University are paying tribute to university alumni of color “who have made an enormous impact professionally and in their communities.”

According to a news release from the university, the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host its “Celebration of Color” at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

During the event, the Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at Morgan Stanley, along with Education Credit Union, will be presented with Diversity Community Service Awards for their contributions to diversity at the university. Four alumni will also be honored during the celebration, including:

Pearlene Martin, an alumna who served as the first woman president of the Amarillo Branch NAACP and a founding member of Zeta Phi Beta, the first Black sorority on WT’s campus;

J.E. Sauseda, a name partner in the Amarillo law firm Hoffman, Sheffield, Sauseda & Hoffman;

Jimmie Vaughn-Adams, the associate director of talent development and the chief of career and professional development for the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service of the Department of Defense;

David Willis, managing partner of Cedar Crest Development Co. in Dallas who was also a founding member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the first African-American president of the WT Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.

According to the release, tickets for the event are $30, including dinner. Officials are requesting that attendees RSVP for the event by Sept. 28. For more information, visit the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion’s website.