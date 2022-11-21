CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Michael McBroom announced that the Buffalo Football program has immediately begun searching for a new head coach after Hunter Hughes was fired Monday.

According to WT officials, a change of leadership was announced for Buffalo Football and a national search for a new head coach has begun. McBroom said that the number of Division II wins that Hughes had over the last two seasons “hasn’t met the high expectations we have for each of our programs at WT.”

“I am extraordinarily grateful for Hunter Hughes and the efforts of the coaching staff. Under his leadership, the football program has achieved historical high marks in the classroom including graduation rates” said McBroom “He is a consummate team player on campus and in our community. He has operated a program that is committed to compliance with NCAA rules.”

WT said Hughes coached 49 All-Lone Star Conference selections during his time at WT.