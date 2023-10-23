AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, a woman who was jailed in September for allegedly stalking an Amarillo elected official was indicted on Wednesday in Randall County.

Randall County court documents said that 29-year-old Mary Frye was indicted on a charge of “Stalking,” after she was arrested and booked into a Deaf Smith County jail in late September.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Frye was arrested after allegedly sending “numerous” unwanted phone communications to a local elected official since May. She was also previously arrested on a stalking-related charge in December 2022 and again in March 2023.

Also previously reported, court documents noted that Frye’s recommended bond was set at $500,000, and she was prohibited from possessing a gun, as well as prohibited from contacting or going within 200 feet of the home or workplace of the local official involved.