CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University reports that the University Police Department was made aware of an alleged burglary in an on-campus residential hall.

According to WT, on Monday, university police were made aware of an alleged burglary in a residential hall on campus.

WT said the report indicated an “unknown person unlawfully entered a room and took items that did not belong to them.” The incident was alleged to have taken place on Oct. 28 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

University police are investigating the incident.

WT said the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses.