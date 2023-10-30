CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University reports that the University Police Department was made aware of an alleged burglary in an on-campus residential hall.
According to WT, on Monday, university police were made aware of an alleged burglary in a residential hall on campus.
WT said the report indicated an “unknown person unlawfully entered a room and took items that did not belong to them.” The incident was alleged to have taken place on Oct. 28 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
University police are investigating the incident.
WT said the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses.
