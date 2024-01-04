CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University officials released information on a Wednesday afternoon fire that broke out at its Palo Duro Research Facility.

According to Robert Thompson, director of WT Fire and Life Safety, the fire started at the facility at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The heat from a new emergency generator that was being tested caused roof insulation to combust, causing the flames on the northwest corner of the building’s roof.

No injuries were reported in the fire, said WT, and the building was evacuated. The Canyon Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire, which WT officials said caused less than $10,000 in damage.

As described by WT, the PDRF opened in August 2010 and stands as one of the major features of the WT campus research district. Its facility is occupied by professors of environmental engineering, art, and systems engineering.