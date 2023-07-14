CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Police Department said it investigated a report of a juvenile who was touched inappropriately on campus.
University police said it was reported that a juvenile was touched inappropriately by another juvenile on campus Monday.
The University Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said they are in contact with the parents and will follow up with the appropriate process.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.