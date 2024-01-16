CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District said students were temporarily evacuated due to a pipe burst Tuesday.

According to officials, the cold weather caused a pipe to burst which triggered the school’s evacuation alarm as a precaution. Students were moved to the Field House Turf Room.

“Our students did an excellent job following procedures and were temporarily moved to the Field House Turf Room,” said CISD officials.

CISD said the situation was handled, and students were moved back to their classrooms Tuesday afternoon.