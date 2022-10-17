CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Timbercreek Equine Hospital have confirmed that a horse recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the Canyon area.

According to documents obtained by MyHighPlains.com, the horse tested positive Friday. Officials with the hospital said on Monday that the horse is doing fine and that it cannot be spread from the horse to humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease. Officials with the hospital said that this is the time of year when it happens, with the CDC stressing that it normally begins in the summer and continues through the fall.

Officials with the University of California, Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine’s Center for Equine Health said on their website that horses represent 96.9% of reported non-human cases of the West Nile Virus. They stressed that humans and horses “are considered dead-end hosts,” meaning that humans and horses cannot give it to each other. The virus is only transmitted through mosquitoes.