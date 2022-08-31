CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple emergency response agencies were in Canyon Wednesday afternoon after a train collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on Brown Road.

Officials with BNSF said at around 3:30 p.m., an eastbound train collided with a semi that was unoccupied. Officials said the crews were not injured in the wreck. Officials said the crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells.

The Canyon Police Department reports that the semi was crossing the tracks when the underside of the trailer became stuck on the tracks. Police said the driver exited the vehicle after not being able to move the trailer from the tracks. The driver and conductor were unharmed.

Canyon police, DPS troopers, and crews with BNSF are at the scene of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.