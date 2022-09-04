CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon Sate Park, as of Saturday, September 3, trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to the recent rainfall and flooding.

Officials stated that trails will likely remain closed through the holiday weekend. They will provide updates on their Facebook page when conditions change.

Park officials also stated that the phones in their office are still down. People can message the park through Facebook if they have any questions.

According to the post, Park road 5 has re-opened to traffic throughout the entire loop

Pictures of flooding on the Paseo Del Rio Trail.