CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Thursday that all trails are closed Thursday.

In a post on its Facebook page, trails at the state park are closed because of recent rains, and with rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Officials said that all roads in the park are still open.

Officials also said in the post that because of the recent rains, the burn ban is lifted in the state park, stressing that “S’mores around the campfires are welcomed.”

For more information about the state park, visit its website.