Update: (9 a.m.)

According to officials at the scene, deputies were called to the 6100 block of South Washington Street at around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a person found dead in the roadway. Officials noted that the man who was found was sent for autopsy and that the initial investigation led officials to believe that his death was the result of a hit-and-run.

The identity of the man was not released at the time of the update, though officials reopened Washington Street to traffic by 9 a.m.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, access to Washington Street from 58th Avenue and Farmers was blocked on Tuesday morning as officials worked to respond to and investigate an accident in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office advised that community members avoid the area and expect traffic to be diverted at 58th and Washington and Farmers and Washington. Drivers in the area should be cautious of delays and detours as well as emergency responders on or near the roadways.