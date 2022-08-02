AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— All traffic is reportedly closed on Sundown Lane between Soncy and Coulter while emergency responders deal with an overturned utility truck, according to a social media post from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials stated that one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials ask to use alternative routes and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.