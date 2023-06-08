AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “TEXAS” Outdoor Musical has kicked off its 57th season this year. The season will run until the beginning of August.
Officials with “TEXAS” said the show is family-friendly and features fictional characters that lived in the Texas Panhandle in the 1800s.
Before the show kicked off, the Palo Duro State Park officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new seats in the Pioneer Amphitheatre.
Tickets to the show can be found on the “TEXAS” Outdoor Musical website.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.