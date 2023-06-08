AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “TEXAS” Outdoor Musical has kicked off its 57th season this year. The season will run until the beginning of August.

Officials with “TEXAS” said the show is family-friendly and features fictional characters that lived in the Texas Panhandle in the 1800s.

Before the show kicked off, the Palo Duro State Park officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new seats in the Pioneer Amphitheatre.

Tickets to the show can be found on the “TEXAS” Outdoor Musical website.