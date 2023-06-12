RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has set the execution date for a Randall County man for a 1990 murder in Amarillo.

According to the TDCJ website, the execution date for Brent Ray Brewer has been set for November 9, 2023.

According to inmate information from the TDCJ, Brewer was convicted for the 1990 robbery and slaying of Robert Doyle Laminack, 66, of Amarillo.

The TDCJ said Laminack, the then owner of Amarillo Floor Company, was approached by Brewer and a named co-defendant Krystie Lynn Nystrom, outside of Laminack’s business. The two asked Laminack for a ride.

During the ride, Brewer pulled out a knife and stabbed Laminack to death. Officials said the two took Laminack’s wallet and ran to an apartment where the two changed out of the clothes covered in blood.

Officials said the two fled to Red Oak, Texas, and were arrested on May 8, 1990.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate information said Brewer was convicted for the “robbery and slaying” of Laminack, and Nystrom is serving a life sentence for “Capital Murder.”