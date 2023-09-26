AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are looking for information on the vandalism of Randall Junior High School.

Officials said when school administrators arrived, they noticed several windows at the school had been allegedly shot with a “BB or pellet gun.”

Officials said the damage to the school was valued at more than $8,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo. The caller could potentially earn up to $1,000.