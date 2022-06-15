AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo said it is looking for information regarding a possible drive-by shooting that happened around 12:55 a.m. on May 22 in southeast Amarillo.

According to Student Crime Stoppers, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd in Randall County.

Deputies responded and found one juvenile with a gunshot wound and found multiple bullet holes in a home. Investigators from the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

Student Crime Stoppers said in order to be eligible for any reward to call them first at 806-372-8477 or send an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=122.