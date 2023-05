UPDATE: 11:04 p.m.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple areas of FM 119 from Light Plant Road to Sunray are flooding.

The sheriff’s office advised using caution as flooded roadways may be difficult to see at night.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with MyHighPlans.com report that roads are flooded in areas of south and western Amarillo including I-40 and Bell.