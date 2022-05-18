AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love, reported that an Amarillo woman has been sentenced to 8 years in prison on charges related to intoxication assault with a motor vehicle, on May 4, after multiple people were injured in a wreck on I-27 in 2020.

According to the Randall County DA, Shannon Nolen Cooper was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Intoxication Assault with a Motor Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Third Degree Felony.

According to a post on the Randall County DA Facebook page, Cooper plead guilty to the charge that came from an incident in 2020 where Cooper drove north in the southbound lane of I-17, while intoxicated, and crashed into two vehicles. In the wreck, Cooper along with her passenger was injured and the occupants of both vehicles Cooper crashed into were injured.

At the sentencing hearing, the jury heard evidence about Cooper’s history of driving while intoxicated (with no arrests or convictions in those instances) and failure to stay sober after being in rehabilitation facilities said the DA.

The DA continued by saying that the State asked for the maximum punishment of 10 years and Cooper asked for probation. The Jury returned a verdict of 8 years in prison.