RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners’ Court published the agenda for its Tuesday morning meeting, during which officials are expected to discuss and file its 2023-2024 budget, as well as break ground on a new expansion project for the Randall County Jail.

On the published agenda, Randall County officials detailed that the Commissioners’ Court will vote to accept its 2023-2024 proposed budget and file it with the County Clerk, and then officially schedule a public hearing for the budget for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The vote to accept the budget, said the agenda, will then follow on Sept. 12.

Among tax-related discussions, officials said the court will discuss and vote to consider a tax increase, which will then have a hearing and vote on Sept. 12.

After the final agenda item during the court meeting, according to another Randall County announcement, officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the north side of the Randall County Jail to mark the upcoming facility expansion.

The Randall County Jail expansion, said officials, will add 96 beds to the current 454 beds available in the facility. The project is expected to be completed in 14 months, as the first expansion of the jail since 2010.

“This expansion will be beneficial in many ways,” said the groundbreaking ceremony announcement, “The expansion of housing will assist with the overcrowding of inmates. Once the project is complete this will also allow more job opportunities for the community within the Sheriff`s Office.”

The full agenda for the Aug. 8 Randall County Commissioners’ Court meeting can be viewed below.