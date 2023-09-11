RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials and the Texas Rangers are investigating after one person was found dead near the area of FM 3331 and the BNSF Railway bridge on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of FM 3331 and the BNSF Railway bridge after a report from an employee on a passing train. When they arrived in the area, deputies confirmed finding one man dead. The Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Scene Investigation unit, as well as the Texas Rangers, were all notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

Officials said that as of Monday morning, “no signs of foul play” were suspected in connection with the man’s death, though an autopsy was ordered by Randall County Justice of the Peace Byrd. No identity for the man was released as of Monday morning, pending the notification of family members.