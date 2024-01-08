AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports that its Student Academy Graduation was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The RCSO said its would reschuled the graduation to Jan. 15. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Randall County Fire Station 1, located at 1111 TX-335 Loop.
