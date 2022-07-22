Update: 2 p.m.

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the “situation” that temporarily restricted the area of 15000 South Bell Street on Friday morning.

According to a release, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic dispute near the 15000 block of South Bell at around 8 a.m., after a caller said they heard “a loud dispute” and gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies arrived on the scene and detained two people, while a third remained in the home. Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene in case of injuries, and traffic along Bell street was closed for several blocks in the interest of safety.

Negotiators were also brought to the scene, according to officials, to contact the person that was still inside the home, who came out when requested.

According to officials, there were no arrests in relation to the domestic dispute. Further, no shots were fired, and there were no injuries. Bell Street was opened to traffic once again at around 10 a.m.

UPDATE: South Bell Street is now open for traffic, according to a social media post from Randall County S.O.

Original Story:

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Friday morning and asked the community to avoid the area of 15000 South Bell St.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randall County officials were “dealing with a situation” as of 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Traffic was blocked off on Bell Street, both north and south.

Motorists in the area should be aware of possible road closures and delays and be cautious of possible emergency responders on or near the roadways.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.