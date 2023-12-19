RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking that people avoid the area of 5400 Lisa Lane due to a fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, a grass fire that was reported in the area escalated into a structure fire.
No further information was provided. The sheriff’s department is asking that people avoid the area.
