RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information about likely contaminated water coming down Tierra Blanca Creek from the Buffalo Lake dam.

According to a post on the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the US Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to release some pressure on the Buffalo Lake dam by releasing some water down Tierra Blanca Creek.

“This water is non-potable to the point of no contact,” the post read. “Any water running down Tierra Blanca Creek is likely to have been contaminated by water released from Buffalo Lake.”

Officials said that impacted areas include the city of Canyon, as well as Randall County, specifically saying that any land alongside the Tierra Blanca Creek could be affected. Residents are asked to steer clear of the water, with no contact being advised.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the incident by the city of Canyon, the post read.