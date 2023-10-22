AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a fire located on the south side of Timbercreek Canyon.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Randall County Fire Department, along with Amarillo Fire, Canyon Fire, Palisades Fire, Timbercreek Fire, and Tanglewood Fire, are all currently working on a 30 to 40-acre grass fire. RCSO reports that at around 4 p.m. there were four points of progress containing the fire.

Officials stated that houses located on Palomino Dr. and Cactus Dr. have been evacuated.

RCSO added that as of the time of the post, the fire was confined to grassland.