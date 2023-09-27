CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it along with other agencies will host a National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Conner Park in Canyon.

The sheriff’s office said it is inviting the community for an evening of helping to strengthen the bond between the community and first responders.

Activities for the event include a live performance by The Stray Sons, a bounce house, and food that will be provided by the Randall County Sheriff’s Association.

The event will be held on Oct. 3 at Conner Park in Canyon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.