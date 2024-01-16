RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office started its Citizens Academy Tuesday.
Officials with the District Attorney’s Office joined the event to talk about the services that they provide.
Officials said this is the first year the academy will have a different schedule with the aim of providing more flexibility for people to attend.
A link to the application can be found on the Randall County Sheriff’s Office website.
