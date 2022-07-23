AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office(RCSO), deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of West McCormick at about 11:45 PM on Friday, July 22.

Deputies stated that there were no arrests and no other injuries.

The RCSO stated that the Criminal Investigations Division has an active investigation for the homicide and are not releasing any more details at this time.

