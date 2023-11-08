RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the agency, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office will recognize a number of its employees on Wednesday during its Quarterly Awards Ceremony.

Set for 2:15 p.m. at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office classroom, officials said that the office will present several awards, including:

Employee of the quarter;

Service awards;

Life-saving awards; and

Promotions.

Previously, the sheriff’s office held another quarterly awards ceremony in July, during which Sheriff Christopher Forbis also presented Texas flags to the families of Sergeant Jay Claxton and Sergeant Gary Goodner, both of whom died in May while serving the agency.