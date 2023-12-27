AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies on Thursday arrested one person on charges related to alleged methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking after a search.

According to the office, sheriff’s deputies arrested the person after finding methamphetamine and fentanyl during the Thursday search. The person who was arrested was noted by officials to also be the second person in two weeks arrested while serving parole in Texas.

The sheriff’s office said that fentanyl and methamphetamine “continue to be the biggest narcotics issue” affecting Randall County and encouraged community members to report suspicious activity.

Those in the community can make a report by contacting the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit at 806-468-5862 or submitting tips through the Randall County Sheriff’s Office app.