RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released details regarding its new custom smartphone app, described by the office as “a new and innovative way” for it to connect with county residents and visitors.

The office explained that the Randall County Sheriff’s Office app is aimed at providing information quickly and efficiently to users, and offers access to items of public interest such as:

Sheriff’s Welcome

Employment opportunities

Jail information

Most wanted

Sex offenders

Submit a Tip

Contact information

Officials said the app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, an OCV, LLC division specializing in mobile app development.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Those interested can find the app by searching “Randall County Sheriff TX” or by following this link.