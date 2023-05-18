RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Sergeant Gary Goodner has died after an illness, marking the second loss for the agency in a span of three days.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, officials said that Goodner has been with the office since 2014. Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis described Goodner as “always (having) a smile on his face and was the type of person (who) never hesitated to take on any challenge.”

“Gary’s passing leaves a huge hole here at the office and in our hearts,” the post read. “Please pray for Gary’s family and for all those (who) are hurting by his passing.”

This comes after another Randall County Sheriff’s Office employee died after a Sunday evening crash in south Amarillo. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Randall County Sergeant Wayland Jay Claxton died after he was hit by an SUV while working on his boat.

In a post on the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said they lifted prayers for the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

“For the second time this week, they have lost an officer. We know their hearts are hurting and sad,” the post read. “Please lift them in prayer – not only for the families of the fallen but for the brothers and sisters that worked side by side with these great men. God be with you Randall County and the families!!!!”