AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Randall County Sheriffs’s Office and the Randall County Fire Department, a small passenger plane crashed in the 1600 block of South E. 58th Ave. near Tradewind Airport on Saturday.

According to Randall County Fire Department, crews were dispatched early Saturday morning to a reported airplane crash. The plane had a hard landing, but all occupants were uninjured and refused medical transport. The plane was checked for fuel leaks and other hazards.

Officials stated that the TXDPS and the FAA are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. For more information, visit MyHighPlains.com