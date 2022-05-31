RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love, reports that a Randall County man was sentenced to 75 years in prison on charges related to aggravated robbery earlier this month.

According to the Randall County DA, Lajarvus Anthony was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of Aggravated Robbery on May 24.

In August 2019, according to the Randall County DA, a 72-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed outside of her home. Police obtained surveillance video which showed Anthony following the woman through a Walmart and out to her car eventually following her home. The video showed Anthony grabbing the woman in a chokehold, and dragging her out of the garage. Ultimately, Anthony took her purse and ran away.

Anthony pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, with a punishment range of 5 to 99 years. The DA said Anthony did not accept a plea bargain and a sentencing hearing was held so a judge could determine the sentence.