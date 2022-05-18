AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love, reports that a Randall County man was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges related to the sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.

According to the Randall County DA, Eronje Samuels-Robinson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty in a jury trial that began in the 47th District Court, on May 9. Samuels-Robinson was charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. He was found not guilty of an additional charge of Indecency with Child by Contact.

Samuels-Robinson was found guilty of the charge of Sexual Assualt of a Child after three days of evidence was presented to the jury. In this case, the Randall County DA said it involved non-forced or coerced sex with a child who was more than 3 years in age (17-years-old) from the defendant (Samuel-Robison) who was 20 at the time of the incident.

The DA stated that the maximum punishment for the offense is 20 years in prison, however, Samuels-Robison was eligible for probation. At the punishment hearing, the jury heard evidence of another victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted and an additional victim who was allegedly physically assaulted along with Samuels-Robison’s negative behavior in the Randall County Jail. With the additional evidence, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.