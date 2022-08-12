CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man was recently indicted for alleged counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child along with indecency with a child sexual contact on two different occasions, according to documents filed earlier this month in the county.

According to the two indictments filed in Randall County on Aug. 10, 31-year-old Jose Barajas Gonzalez has been indicted on alleged counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child along with indecency with a child sexual contact with two different children, one of which was reported in March 2021 and the other of which was reported in June 2021.

The first indictment alleges that Gonzalez assaulted a child younger than six years of age at the time in March 2021, according to the documents. The second indictment alleges that Gonzalez assaulted an additional child younger than six years of age at the time in June 2021.