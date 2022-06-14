AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced today that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks has been lifted in Randall County.

According to a statement, The Randall County Commissioners Court, and Chief Joe Koch of the Randall County Fire Department, determined that the recent amount of rainfall has brought drought conditions outside of the needed index to continue the ban.

The RCSO stated that the dry areas of the county, the western half, are still in a dangerously severe situation. While the eastern portion did receive moisture, it did not make much of a change. The KBD index,

threshold of 575, the reported number for today that the index is 571.

The sale and use of fireworks within Amarillo city limits is determined by city ordinances.

The Randall County Fire Department is reminding the public to use caution when using fireworks during the holiday season.

“It is literally in the hands of the citizens to make good decisions on the use of fireworks.” said Christy Dyer, County Judge

Frank Keplar of TnT Fireworks of the Texas Panhandle stated to the commissioners that he upheld the ban and is choosing not to sell fireworks in Randall County.