AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court has prohibited the sale, use, and discharge of all fireworks in Randall County. This comes after the county issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster”on May 24 effective immediately.

The court issued the declaration in response to record high temperatures and several days of low humidity that have created perfect conditions for wildfires.

The court stated that the fireworks restrictions continue for all of Randall County until 7 a.m. on July 5, 2022. The declaration can be lifted if drought conditions significantly improve within the next month. All burning is prohibited under the Outdoor Burn ban. Violation of the outdoor Burn Ban is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Randall County officials ask that residents remain weather-aware and practice wildfire safety to keep communities safe.