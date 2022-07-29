RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Tuesday order from the Randall County Commissioners Court, all outdoor burning will be banned in the unincorporated area of the county from Aug. 6 until Nov. 4, unless the court or County Judge ends the ban early.

The Commissioners Court said that the ban comes as its members found current circumstances have created a public safety hazard “that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.” The order is expected to go into effect on Aug. 6, which will immediately follow the expiration of the burn ban passed in April.

Officials with the court noted that the outdoor burn ban will not impact activities related to public health and safety that have been authorized by the state, including:

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations

Planting or harvesting agricultural crops

Other acts conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code

As provided for in the Local Government Code, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates the ban would have their offense qualified as a Class C misdemeanor.

More information on the latest burn bans, local news, and weather can be found at MyHighPlains.com.