RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Randall County recently announced that a county-wide burn ban order was issued by the Randall County Commissioners’ Court.

According to a news release from the county, the burn ban order was officially issued Sept. 27, prohibiting “any and all outdoor burning of trash, debris and brush in the unincorporated areas of the county” for 90 days, or until the order is “terminated earlier” by the Commissioners’ Court. If implemented through the full 90 days, the order is expected to expire on Dec. 26.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region are currently under burn bans include:

Sherman County;

Moore County;

Hutchinson County;

Wheeler County;

Armstrong County;

Donley County;

Castro County;

Swisher County;

Briscoe County;

Childress County;

Cimmaron County in Oklahoma.

If an individual is found to have violated the burn ban, the release said they will be in violation of Local Government Code 352.081(h), a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. However, officials stressed in the release that BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during the burn ban.

If a person has any questions about the burn ban, or wants more information, they are asked to call the Randall County Fire Department at 806-477-1750.