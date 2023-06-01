RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following Potter County’s disaster declaration that was signed Wednesday, Randall County Judge Christy Dyer signed a “Declaration of Local Disaster Related to Severe Weather and Prolonged Flooding” for Randall County on Thursday.

This comes as the recent rainfall in the Amarillo area continues to bring flooding to both Potter and Randall counties. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, rainfall has caused the closure of roads in the Amarillo area, and throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Randall County officials said that the continued rainfall has led to flooding along Tierra Blanca Creek, along with the area inside SW Loop 335 along 77th Avenue.

“Numerous county roads are currently closed, and swift running water crossing roadways will cause more roads in Randall County to be closed as this event continues,” the release said.

Under the declaration, Dyler ordered Lake Tanglewood, as well as Timbercreek Canyon, the Palisades and River Falls to be closed to the public for any kind of recreational activities. The declaration also stressed that the Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge has been temporarily closed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

While Palo Duro Canyon State Park remains open, according to the release, MyHighPlains.com previously reported that the state park’s trails would be closed because of heavy rain and flooding.

“Protecting the safety of residents as they travel through areas of concern are a priority for Randall County” Dyer said in the release.

Officials said that the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to establish shelters for individuals impacted by the flooding. Residents are encouraged to stay home after dark and not drive through flooded areas.