RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 76th Randall County Junior Livestock Show will be Jan. 8-13 at the Happy State Bank Event Center, located at 1111 Loop 335 with the exception of the cattle show at the WT Ag Complex.

According to officials from the Randall County Junior Livestock Association, each day contestants will be preparing or exhibiting the animal projects they have raised for competition. Officials noted that 203 students have entered the show, accounting for 450 animal entries. Admission is free to the public

Officials have released a schedule of events including:

Cattle show, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m;

Goat and sheep show, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m.;

Rabbit show, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m;

Gilts show, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m;

All day barrow show on Jan. 11;

Broiler show, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m.

The livestock show will end with a premium sale on Jan. 13 at the WTAMU Legacy Hall located at 203 Victory Dr at 6:30 p.m.

Those looking for more information about the show or the sale are encouraged to call the Randall County Extension Office at 806-468-5543 or the Canyon High School Agriculture Department at 806-282-8195.