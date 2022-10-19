AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department will host an event Thursday evening, celebrating a new engine that the county recently received.

According to a news release from the Randall County Fire Department, the department will have a “push-in” ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at station two of the Randall County Fire Department, located at 9451 2186 in Amarillo. According to the release, this ceremony is being conducted after the county recently received its new Engine Two.

“This time-honored ceremony will be preceded by a wet-down and dry-off by firefighters, as the old Engine Two is removed from frontline service and is replaced by the incoming new engine,” the release said.

Officials said the new engine is a 2022 Spartan, the county’s first new custom cab fire apparatus. The release said this will give members of the department more available storage space for equipment, along with added safety features for fire personnel.

“Join us in dedicating this new apparatus to the Randall County fleet and thank our county leaders (for) allowing us to purchase this much-needed piece of equipment,” the release said.

For more information about the Randall County Fire Department, visit its website.