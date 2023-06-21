RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information regarding a fire earlier this month that occurred at a home south of Loop 335.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department’s B-shift responded to a reported house fire in the 10500 block of Choctaw Trail on June 17. Officials said at the time of the fire, there was a reported disabled person in the home.

When crews arrived, the post reads that they found “heavy smoke conditions” in the home. Crews on the scene were able to locate the person inside and assist them. The post read that the person was treated on scene.

Officials said in the post that the fire was under control in 18 minutes.