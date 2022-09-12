RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays or detours.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
