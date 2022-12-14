RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department announced Wednesday that its county-wide burn ban order will be extended another 90 days on Dec. 21.

This comes after the Randall County Commissioners’ Court voted to extend the ban order during Tuesday’s meeting. According to a news release from the department, the order prohibits any and all outdoor burning of trash, debris and brush in unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days. However, officials did say that BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used under the order.

Per the new burn ban order, 90 days from Dec. 21 is March 21, 2023. Officials said in the release that the order can be terminated earlier by the Commissioners’ Court if they determine that the conditions warrant that decision. If individuals violate the order, officials said it is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

For more information, and if individuals have any questions about the burn ban, they are asked to call the Randall County Fire Department at 806-477-1750.